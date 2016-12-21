Lawsuit by Prairie Island members seeks to elevate status of Mdewakanton Sioux Indians of Minnesota
Seeking formal recognition by the federal government to be consulted with on land issues, three members of the Prairie Island Indian Community and the Mdewakanton Sioux Indians of Minnesota filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia on Nov. 23. Erick G. Kaardal, an attorney with Mohrman, Kaardal & Erickson in St. Paul, said the case, which cites the Administrative Procedures Act, was filed against the U.S. Department of the Interior, which oversees the Bureau of Indian Affairs. Kaardal said the issue is the Mdewakanton Sioux Indians of Minnesota long have been acknowledged by the U.S. government, beginning with the Indian Reorganization Act of 1934.
