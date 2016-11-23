Homicide suspect shot in Edina after fleeing Prior Lake police
A suspect in a Prior Lake homicide early Wednesday fled police and then fired on them before being shot in Edina, according to the Hennepin County sheriff's office. The person shot by police was one of three suspects who fled in a car together pursued by Prior Lake police.
