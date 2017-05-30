Woodpickers to give outdoor program
The Woodpickers will give a free outdoor program of Appalachian and Celtic music at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 9 at the gazebo next to the Seymour Library, 137 W. Macon Lane, Seymour. Homemade desserts, beverages and used books will be on sale.
