'Little Shop of Horrors'
Audrey, played by Callie Arnold , comes to work late at the flower shop to the disdain of her boss Mrs. Mushnik, played by Sarah Wood, in the Maryville High School musical "Little Shop of Horrors." Seymour, played by Jacob Brooks, gives Audrey II some blood in the Maryville High School musical, "Little Shop of Horrors."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Seymour Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|easy women of joy
|2 hr
|Karina
|3
|Criminal Court Demons
|2 hr
|Malcontent
|1
|scat (Aug '16)
|4 hr
|crockstain
|13
|Most controversial Campfield moments (Jun '14)
|7 hr
|About time
|4
|Jonathan Taylor Baxter
|11 hr
|Shelby
|1
|wbir/abby ham (Dec '11)
|20 hr
|Amy
|242
|Great Smokies Flea Market (Sep '10)
|Tue
|Just Saying
|4
Find what you want!
Search Seymour Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC