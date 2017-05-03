'Little Shop of Horrors'

'Little Shop of Horrors'

Audrey, played by Callie Arnold , comes to work late at the flower shop to the disdain of her boss Mrs. Mushnik, played by Sarah Wood, in the Maryville High School musical "Little Shop of Horrors." Seymour, played by Jacob Brooks, gives Audrey II some blood in the Maryville High School musical, "Little Shop of Horrors."

