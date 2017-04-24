Sevierville man charged in choking in...

Sevierville man charged in choking incident

A Sevierville man was arrested Sunday evening after choking his girlfriend and assaulting a witness who tried to pull them apart, according to Blount County Sheriff's Office reports. Jason Lee Rauhuff, 37, of Sevierville, was taken into custody on a charge of aggravated domestic assault.

