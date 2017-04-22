Police searching for 4 suspects involved in Seymour carjacking
Officers are searching for 4 men believed to be involved in an attempted carjacking that occurred Saturday afternoon at a Food City parking lot in Seymour according to the Sevier County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office says dispatch received a call of shots fired and a subject attempting to steal a vehicle in the store parking lot at 4:39 p.m. on Saturday.
