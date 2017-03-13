History of tobacco growing topic at Seymour Library
Sevier County Agricultural Extension Leader Alan Bruhin will give a talk on "Agriculture: Then and Now," including the history of tobacco growing in Sevier County, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21 at Seymour Public Library, 137 W. Macon Lane, Seymour. The talk is free.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Seymour Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Knox County's 24 hour arrest and inmat populat... (Oct '12)
|7 min
|Rhonda muncy
|3
|Jack Shacks
|2 hr
|night nurse
|5
|Looking for women
|3 hr
|Nick guy
|12
|The organizers behind "A Day Without a Woman" w...
|6 hr
|Faith Michigan
|21
|What kinda guy is Greg Fugate ?? (Jan '10)
|15 hr
|White Boy
|48
|Knox News Sentinel
|20 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|35
|Doc Rose
|Mon
|Dollar bill
|15
Find what you want!
Search Seymour Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC