Former Ruby Tuesday worker pleads gui...

Former Ruby Tuesday worker pleads guilty to embezzlement, sentenced to 10 years probation

Tuesday Feb 28 Read more: Daily Times

Heather Marie Cooper, 35, of Seymour, was sentenced Friday to 10 years probation. She pleaded guilty to embezzling over $100,000 from Ruby Tuesday while working in the payroll department at the company's corporate headquarters.

