Ray Cook Ends 2016 on a High Note wit...

Ray Cook Ends 2016 on a High Note with Victory in 'Hangover' 40-Lap Feature

Next Story Prev Story
Jan 17, 2017 Read more: K&N Racing News

K&N-sponsored driver Ray Cook capped his 2016 season with a win in the December 31st "Hangover" Super Late Model race on 411 Motor Speedway's 3/8-mile oval in Seymour, Tennessee. The win, the "Tarheel Tiger's" third of 2016, required a gutsy performance to beat Donald McIntosh, who had lately been on a hot streak.

Start the conversation, or Read more at K&N Racing News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seymour Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Brian Key 2 hr Key 1
News Alligator Found in Tennessee Lake (Mar '07) 4 hr Jeff 93
In the mood for poo-sy 5 hr Horrrny guy 6
Back tax office at courthouse 6 hr Puzzled 29
School Director 7 hr Fact checking 38
Tennessee Tax Surplus 7 hr South Knox Hombre 2
first offense DUI with failure to appear 7 hr Help 1
See all Seymour Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seymour Forum Now

Seymour Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Seymour Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
 

Seymour, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,625 • Total comments across all topics: 279,245,562

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC