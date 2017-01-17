Ray Cook Ends 2016 on a High Note with Victory in 'Hangover' 40-Lap Feature

K&N-sponsored driver Ray Cook capped his 2016 season with a win in the December 31st "Hangover" Super Late Model race on 411 Motor Speedway's 3/8-mile oval in Seymour, Tennessee. The win, the "Tarheel Tiger's" third of 2016, required a gutsy performance to beat Donald McIntosh, who had lately been on a hot streak.

