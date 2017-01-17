Ray Cook Ends 2016 on a High Note with Victory in 'Hangover' 40-Lap Feature
K&N-sponsored driver Ray Cook capped his 2016 season with a win in the December 31st "Hangover" Super Late Model race on 411 Motor Speedway's 3/8-mile oval in Seymour, Tennessee. The win, the "Tarheel Tiger's" third of 2016, required a gutsy performance to beat Donald McIntosh, who had lately been on a hot streak.
Start the conversation, or Read more at K&N Racing News.
Add your comments below
Seymour Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brian Key
|2 hr
|Key
|1
|Alligator Found in Tennessee Lake (Mar '07)
|4 hr
|Jeff
|93
|In the mood for poo-sy
|5 hr
|Horrrny guy
|6
|Back tax office at courthouse
|6 hr
|Puzzled
|29
|School Director
|7 hr
|Fact checking
|38
|Tennessee Tax Surplus
|7 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|2
|first offense DUI with failure to appear
|7 hr
|Help
|1
Find what you want!
Search Seymour Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC