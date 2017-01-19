Gas tax hike would fund Chapman Highw...

Gas tax hike would fund Chapman Highway repairs Read Story Becca Habegger

There are 5 comments on the WBIR-TV Knoxville story from Jan 19, 2017, titled Gas tax hike would fund Chapman Highway repairs Read Story Becca Habegger. In it, WBIR-TV Knoxville reports that:

Jan. 19, 2017: Chapman Highway is one of many roads on the target list for TDOT to improve in East Tennessee. Gov. Haslam's proposal to raise the gas tax by seven cents could help create additional funding for this and other projects.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
South Knox Hombre

United States

#1 Monday Jan 30
Here we go!
If you don't favor the gas tax hike, WBIR Channel 10 has been hired to change your mind.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Voter

United States

#2 Wednesday Feb 1
It would also make our governor a very rich man. It's not like he doesn't have enough money already, but his company would have a hell of a lot more. Not to mention it would kill the poor and hurt the middle class. Do not buy into the lie. Even if they cut taxes on groceries the shipping cost of groceries would rise, so let's think and let's call our state representatives...
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Voter

United States

#3 Wednesday Feb 1
South Knox Hombre wrote:
Here we go!
If you don't favor the gas tax hike, WBIR Channel 10 has been hired to change your mind.
They too are elites that support the west Knox Vol idiots
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
South Knox Hombre

United States

#4 Friday Feb 3
Voter wrote:
<quoted text>

They too are elites that support the west Knox Vol idiots
Of you'd like to tell WBIR what you think, then email the station manager:

David Hunt
[email protected]
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
South Knox Hombre

United States

#5 Saturday Feb 4
Voter wrote:
<quoted text>

They too are elites that support the west Knox Vol idiots
You can also protest the .07/gallon tax increase by buying NOTHING at a Pilot Station.

Why don't we spread the word on that one?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seymour Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Brian Key 2 hr Key 1
News Alligator Found in Tennessee Lake (Mar '07) 4 hr Jeff 93
In the mood for poo-sy 5 hr Horrrny guy 6
Back tax office at courthouse 6 hr Puzzled 29
School Director 7 hr Fact checking 38
Tennessee Tax Surplus 7 hr South Knox Hombre 2
first offense DUI with failure to appear 7 hr Help 1
See all Seymour Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seymour Forum Now

Seymour Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Seymour Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
 

Seymour, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,625 • Total comments across all topics: 279,245,551

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC