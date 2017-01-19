There are on the WBIR-TV Knoxville story from Jan 19, 2017, titled Gas tax hike would fund Chapman Highway repairs Read Story Becca Habegger. In it, WBIR-TV Knoxville reports that:

Jan. 19, 2017: Chapman Highway is one of many roads on the target list for TDOT to improve in East Tennessee. Gov. Haslam's proposal to raise the gas tax by seven cents could help create additional funding for this and other projects.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.