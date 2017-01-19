Gas tax hike would fund Chapman Highway repairs Read Story Becca Habegger
There are 5 comments on the WBIR-TV Knoxville story from Jan 19, 2017, titled Gas tax hike would fund Chapman Highway repairs Read Story Becca Habegger. In it, WBIR-TV Knoxville reports that:
Jan. 19, 2017: Chapman Highway is one of many roads on the target list for TDOT to improve in East Tennessee. Gov. Haslam's proposal to raise the gas tax by seven cents could help create additional funding for this and other projects.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
|
United States
|
#1 Monday Jan 30
Here we go!
If you don't favor the gas tax hike, WBIR Channel 10 has been hired to change your mind.
|
United States
|
#2 Wednesday Feb 1
It would also make our governor a very rich man. It's not like he doesn't have enough money already, but his company would have a hell of a lot more. Not to mention it would kill the poor and hurt the middle class. Do not buy into the lie. Even if they cut taxes on groceries the shipping cost of groceries would rise, so let's think and let's call our state representatives...
|
United States
|
#3 Wednesday Feb 1
They too are elites that support the west Knox Vol idiots
|
United States
|
#4 Friday Feb 3
Of you'd like to tell WBIR what you think, then email the station manager:
David Hunt
[email protected]
|
United States
|
#5 Saturday Feb 4
You can also protest the .07/gallon tax increase by buying NOTHING at a Pilot Station.
Why don't we spread the word on that one?
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Seymour Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brian Key
|2 hr
|Key
|1
|Alligator Found in Tennessee Lake (Mar '07)
|4 hr
|Jeff
|93
|In the mood for poo-sy
|5 hr
|Horrrny guy
|6
|Back tax office at courthouse
|6 hr
|Puzzled
|29
|School Director
|7 hr
|Fact checking
|38
|Tennessee Tax Surplus
|7 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|2
|first offense DUI with failure to appear
|7 hr
|Help
|1
Find what you want!
Search Seymour Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC