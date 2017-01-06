Eusebia History Group meets Jan. 12
The Eusebia History Group will meet at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12 at Eusebia Presbyterian Church, 1701 Burnett Station Road in Seymour. The meeting will include a preview of a video about local history.
