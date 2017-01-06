Eusebia History Group meets Jan. 12

Eusebia History Group meets Jan. 12

Next Story Prev Story
Jan 6, 2017 Read more: Daily Times

The Eusebia History Group will meet at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12 at Eusebia Presbyterian Church, 1701 Burnett Station Road in Seymour. The meeting will include a preview of a video about local history.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seymour Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Knoxville Police officer arrested on aggravated... (Aug '07) 4 min Two of Clubs 5,859
News Greene County farmer strikes "black gold" (Jan '08) 48 min 18wheels&adozentr... 6
Radio Stations 1 hr Just Saying 27
News English Mountain Football (Nov '08) 1 hr Nahmean 4,593
cult in watertown? (Aug '10) 1 hr All liars 70
News Knoxville College president explains school's l... (Jun '14) 3 hr Mystery 11
Well Drilling (Jul '10) 4 hr Time 56
See all Seymour Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seymour Forum Now

Seymour Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Seymour Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Al Franken
 

Seymour, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,109 • Total comments across all topics: 278,851,106

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC