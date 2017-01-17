Tennessee driver's body found by tow truck driver after accident
Tennessee law enforcement is investigating why a dead driver's body was not discovered at a crash scene and only found later in his vehicle after it was towed to a wrecker company's lot, officials said on Wednesday. The body of Michael Floyd, 40, of Seymour, Tennessee, was discovered on Tuesday by the tow truck driver who had opened Floyd's minivan after removing it from the accident scene.
