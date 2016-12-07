Brush fire in Walland, coming down Sevierville road heading to Seymour.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Sevier County District attorney announced Friday they will hold a press conference on the Sevier County Wildfires at Sevier County Court House at 3 p.m. Download the WATE 6 On Your Side News App for the latest updates on breaking news, weather, traffic and more.
