Brush fire in Walland, coming down Se...

Brush fire in Walland, coming down Sevierville road heading to Seymour.

Next Story Prev Story
Dec 7, 2016 Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Sevier County District attorney announced Friday they will hold a press conference on the Sevier County Wildfires at Sevier County Court House at 3 p.m. Download the WATE 6 On Your Side News App for the latest updates on breaking news, weather, traffic and more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seymour Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News English Mountain Football (Nov '08) 1 hr cuz 4,565
bad husbands 1 hr karma 2
Guy in black and red lowered Chevy 3 hr possibly him 4
connie bryant 4 hr just someone 1
England plant 9 whos screwing who (Feb '14) 6 hr hotdoginahallway 11
Lady Vols 6 hr Ace 1
Holly Gotta Go 8 hr Ace 2 3
See all Seymour Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seymour Forum Now

Seymour Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Seymour Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
 

Seymour, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,690 • Total comments across all topics: 277,734,327

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC