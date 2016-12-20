2016 ARP/Street Rodder Shades of the Past Road Tour
Over the past few years the Shades of the Past Road Tour has become one of the most popular tours of the summer. Held every year on the Friday and Saturday after Labor Day, the Hot Rod Roundup itself has become one of the most popular rod runs in the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hot Rod Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Seymour Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|First Century Bank Axed 9?
|1 hr
|yep
|4
|Knoxville Center Mall
|1 hr
|Evan Williams
|25
|wbir/abby ham (Dec '11)
|1 hr
|Evan Williams
|183
|Thiefs in white SUV
|1 hr
|SUV
|2
|PVEC ( customer service) (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|Jim
|11
|Attention Snowflakes
|2 hr
|American
|54
|New years eve fun
|2 hr
|Guy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Seymour Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC