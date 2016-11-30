Former Topekan seeing eastern Tennessee wildfires up close
Tonya Bell, pictured here with her son, Shane, 12, at LaConte Lookout in the Great Smoky Mountains, moved to Seymour, Tenn., outside of Knoxville about a year ago after having lived in Topeka for 16 years. Bell is now the CEO of the Great Smoky Mountains Association of Realtors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Seymour Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sad day in America
|15 min
|Burl Ives
|4
|Knoxville police to holiday shoppers: Dona t be...
|3 hr
|Mmmmm Hmmmm
|7
|Wildfire 24 mins ago 12:28 p.m.Couple still loo...
|5 hr
|Jason
|18
|claiborne medical and e.m.s.
|8 hr
|travis
|18
|Brandy Stultz (May '16)
|16 hr
|nutzaplente
|6
|Review: Dogs R Us (May '10)
|17 hr
|Mad customer
|4
|Jv
|21 hr
|someone who cares
|2
Find what you want!
Search Seymour Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC