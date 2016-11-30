East Tennessee wildfires, city evacua...

East Tennessee wildfires, city evacuations affect local families

The Tribune

Driving into Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, on Sunday, Larry Arrowood and his wife, Nancy, noticed a lot of smoke in the area as they headed toward their cabin. They didn't realize until talking to some locals that a fire had started in a secluded area of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in nearby Gatlinburg and burned about 500 acres.

