UPS to Charge More During Black Friday, Christmas Delivery Surge
UPS Inc. will place its first holiday-season surcharges on U.S. packages, as the world's largest package-delivery company seeks to defray a surge in year-end costs. A fee of 27 cents a package will be levied on deliveries by the residential ground network on certain weeks in November and December, UPS said in a statement June 19. Parcels sent to homes using next-day air will see an additional charge of 81 cents in the week ending Dec. 23, while shipments through the deferred network will incur a per-package fee of 97 cents.
