Thanksgivings -- or lack thereof -- loom large in Vietnam veteran's service
Russo, now 72, of Bell Acres, left for Vietnam on Thanksgiving Day 1967 and returned a year later on Thanksgiving Day 1968 after a year in-country under near-constant fire during the height of the war in Vietnam. He served as a crew chief on a C-47 in the U.S. Air Force, based in Pleiku, and lived to tell his story, unlike several of the men and women with whom he served.
