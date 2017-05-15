Thanksgivings -- or lack thereof -- l...

Thanksgivings -- or lack thereof -- loom large in Vietnam veteran's service

Russo, now 72, of Bell Acres, left for Vietnam on Thanksgiving Day 1967 and returned a year later on Thanksgiving Day 1968 after a year in-country under near-constant fire during the height of the war in Vietnam. He served as a crew chief on a C-47 in the U.S. Air Force, based in Pleiku, and lived to tell his story, unlike several of the men and women with whom he served.

