Personalities of Pittsburgh: The Watson Institute's Barry Bohn
As CEO of The Watson Institute, a Sewickley-based school serving and supporting children with special needs from across the region, Barry Bohn has seen firsthand what education and intervention can do for the kids and their families.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sewickley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|West Hills Meals On Wheels
|Mar 7
|ScottyChorba
|1
|Memorial Day
|Mar 7
|ScottyChorba
|1
|Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to...
|Feb 25
|Suezanne
|3
|pine inn (Jan '16)
|Feb '17
|peggy
|2
|Ambridge school board, teachers' union fail to ...
|Dec '16
|Vouchers Now
|1
|Cheerleaders' decision to take knee during nati...
|Dec '16
|Paul
|9
|Clinton's support is wide, while Trump's is deep
|Nov '16
|Seriouslady
|9
Find what you want!
Search Sewickley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC