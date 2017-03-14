March 14, 2017Loving and dedicated mother
Pamela Ann Geho Zanaglio, 54, of Canonsburg, left us and went to her Lord in heaven Monday, March 13, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at O-R Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sewickley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Margie Byrd-Walker reflects on time as first bl...
|Mar 14
|Nadiyah Stowers
|1
|West Hills Meals On Wheels
|Mar 7
|ScottyChorba
|1
|Memorial Day
|Mar 7
|ScottyChorba
|1
|Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Suezanne
|3
|pine inn (Jan '16)
|Feb '17
|peggy
|2
|Ambridge school board, teachers' union fail to ...
|Dec '16
|Vouchers Now
|1
|Cheerleaders' decision to take knee during nati...
|Dec '16
|Paul
|9
Find what you want!
Search Sewickley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC