Franklin opts out of contracted police
Borough Manager Nicole Beckett informed borough council on Monday that Franklin has withdrawn its request because township residents have expressed their concerns and dissatisfaction with the idea of contracting services. Beckett said she and borough police Chief Brian Biechy had previously met with representatives from Perkasie Borough and State College Borough to discuss their existing contracts, along with cost sharing structure.
Sewickley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Margie Byrd-Walker reflects on time as first bl...
|Mar 14
|Nadiyah Stowers
|1
|West Hills Meals On Wheels
|Mar 7
|ScottyChorba
|1
|Memorial Day
|Mar 7
|ScottyChorba
|1
|Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Suezanne
|3
|pine inn (Jan '16)
|Feb '17
|peggy
|2
|Ambridge school board, teachers' union fail to ...
|Dec '16
|Vouchers Now
|1
|Cheerleaders' decision to take knee during nati...
|Dec '16
|Paul
|9
