Braddock looks to medical marijuana for economic boost

After more than a quarter century as a state-designated financially distressed community, Braddock may be looking at a bright, leafy future. Tuesday night, the Braddock Borough Council is slated to consider whether to throw its support behind Sewickley-based Laurel Green Medical's effort to secure one of two state permits in the region to establish a facility for growing and processing marijuana for medical use.

