Watson Institute opens in South Fayette

Nearly a year-and-a-half since breaking ground on an 18.5-acre parcel on the former El Rancho park site in South Fayette Township, the Watson Institute opened its 47,000-square-foot facility Jan. 18. The school, which runs on a similar schedule with local districts but includes a summer program, helps students with autism, spectrum disorders, ... (more)

