Watson Institute opens in South Fayette
Nearly a year-and-a-half since breaking ground on an 18.5-acre parcel on the former El Rancho park site in South Fayette Township, the Watson Institute opened its 47,000-square-foot facility Jan. 18. The school, which runs on a similar schedule with local districts but includes a summer program, helps students with autism, spectrum disorders, ... (more)
Sewickley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|pine inn (Jan '16)
|Feb 7
|peggy
|2
|Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to...
|Jan '17
|April
|2
|Ambridge school board, teachers' union fail to ...
|Dec '16
|Vouchers Now
|1
|Cheerleaders' decision to take knee during nati...
|Dec '16
|Paul
|9
|Clinton's support is wide, while Trump's is deep
|Nov '16
|Seriouslady
|10
|Review: A Plus School of Driving LLC (Apr '12)
|Aug '16
|moosie man
|7
|Owner: Missing potbellied therapy pig is found,...
|Aug '16
|wichita-rick
|4
