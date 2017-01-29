Eyewitness 1942: 'V Day' marks deadline for military book campaign
Among the first home-front goals after the United States entered World War II was an ambitious effort to collect 10 million books for armed forces libraries. Allegheny County's quota for the "Keep 'em Reading" effort was 121,000 volumes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sewickley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|pine inn (Jan '16)
|Feb 7
|peggy
|2
|Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to...
|Jan '17
|April
|2
|Ambridge school board, teachers' union fail to ...
|Dec '16
|Vouchers Now
|1
|Cheerleaders' decision to take knee during nati...
|Dec '16
|Paul
|9
|Clinton's support is wide, while Trump's is deep
|Nov '16
|Seriouslady
|10
|Review: A Plus School of Driving LLC (Apr '12)
|Aug '16
|moosie man
|7
|Owner: Missing potbellied therapy pig is found,...
|Aug '16
|wichita-rick
|4
Find what you want!
Search Sewickley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC