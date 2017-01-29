Eyewitness 1942: 'V Day' marks deadli...

Eyewitness 1942: 'V Day' marks deadline for military book campaign

Saturday Jan 28

Among the first home-front goals after the United States entered World War II was an ambitious effort to collect 10 million books for armed forces libraries. Allegheny County's quota for the "Keep 'em Reading" effort was 121,000 volumes.

