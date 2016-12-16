Farmers markets aren't over yet

Farmers markets aren't over yet

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 15 Read more: Post-gazette.com

Sewickley has one that starts Saturday at St. James Parish, 200 Walnut St. - - the same spot as the spring/summer/fall market. The winter market runs from 9:30 a.m. to noon every third Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sewickley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ambridge school board, teachers' union fail to ... Dec 13 Vouchers Now 1
News Cheerleaders' decision to take knee during nati... Dec 12 Paul 9
News Clinton's support is wide, while Trump's is deep Nov '16 Seriouslady 10
News Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to... Sep '16 Benny 1
Review: A Plus School of Driving LLC (Apr '12) Aug '16 moosie man 7
News Owner: Missing potbellied therapy pig is found,... Aug '16 wichita-rick 4
Trump for President, He will win. watch Aug '16 Cary Cottle 1
See all Sewickley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sewickley Forum Now

Sewickley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sewickley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Sewickley, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,523 • Total comments across all topics: 277,318,269

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC