With round-the-clock care and lots of cuddles, an orphaned walrus starts to rebound
Katy Valentine sat on a grate over the damp floor of a quarantine area at the Alaska SeaLife Center, holding hands with a baby walrus' flipper. The velvety 1-month-old pressed his whiskery nose into her sleeve and nuzzled her arm with his toothless gums.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Seward Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former home of Seward newcomers searched in inv...
|Jul 5
|Guest79
|13
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|25
|In climate bid, Obama stares down melting Alask... (Sep '15)
|Sep '16
|Actual Science
|1,568
|Why British forecasters say the global warming ... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|SpaceBlues
|11
|Remembering the Great Alaska Earthquake of 1964 (Mar '15)
|Aug '15
|Curious
|2
|Daniel S Sullivan… LIES, LIES and MORE LIES…wan... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Worried voter
|1
|Request Update Silver/Coho Beach Fishing Resurr... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Chuckamo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Seward Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC