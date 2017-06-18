Two Anchorage men drown when boat capsizes near Resurrection Bay
At 3:01 p.m. troopers in Seward were told that a private fishing boat had capsized "outside of Resurrection Bay," the troopers said in a dispatch. It wasn't clear whether they were in the Gulf of Alaska or fishing grounds closer to the more protected waters of the bay.
