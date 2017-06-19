The Sun is Awake - Family Reading
Treasured moments at grandmother's house and unconditional love for her grandson is portrayed in this culturally mosaic diverse book. He tells us about his overnight stay and how he and his grandmother play with trains, play outside, eat his favorite foods and play shadow games.
