Marine highway supporters look for new ideas amid challenges

The M/V Tustumena is again on the disabled list for most of the season as the state nears drafting its replacement. Earlier this month the Alaska Marine Highway System announced the "Rusty Tusty," as the state ferry is affectionately known to many, would be out of service until at least Aug. 15 after inspectors uncovered more damage to steel in the Tustumena's engine room.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alaska Journal of Commerce.