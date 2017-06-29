Hooker Jr. left blues for - good news'

Hooker Jr. left blues for - good news'

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 29 Read more: Homer News

He's got a famous name, a passion for music and a love for Jesus. This Saturday at the end of the Homer Spit, John Lee Hooker Jr. will share his own blend of gospel funk music and a story of redemption.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Homer News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seward Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
message from piketon ohio 54 min Guest79 2
Former home of Seward newcomers searched in inv... 3 hr Just a Messenger 25
the music thread (Mar '12) Jan '17 Musikologist 25
News In climate bid, Obama stares down melting Alask... (Sep '15) Sep '16 Actual Science 1,568
News Why British forecasters say the global warming ... (Sep '15) Sep '15 SpaceBlues 11
News Remembering the Great Alaska Earthquake of 1964 (Mar '15) Aug '15 Curious 2
Daniel S Sullivan… LIES, LIES and MORE LIES…wan... (Oct '14) Oct '14 Worried voter 1
See all Seward Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seward Forum Now

Seward Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Seward Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Seward, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,759 • Total comments across all topics: 282,218,140

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC