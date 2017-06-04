Crotchety old-timers, squirrels and Metallica
So I'm sitting here at the Resurrect Art Coffee House Gallery, sipping my dark roast at a table where I can soak in the heat of their new soapstone stove. I'm trying to work on my writing when I hear some of those crotchety old-timers who frequent the place talking about squirrels.
