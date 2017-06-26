A hiker's dream: finding a cushion at the top
Silene acauilis, commonly known as cushion pink or moss campion, is seen along the Mount Marathon hiking trail in Seward, Alaska Thursday, June 22. 2017. The mountain-dwelling flower grows above the treelines, and flourishes in dry, gravelly terrains, like the shale slopes of Mount Marathon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peninsula Clarion.
Add your comments below
Seward Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former home of Seward newcomers searched in inv...
|Jun 22
|Gjuist
|21
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|25
|In climate bid, Obama stares down melting Alask... (Sep '15)
|Sep '16
|Actual Science
|1,568
|Why British forecasters say the global warming ... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|SpaceBlues
|11
|Remembering the Great Alaska Earthquake of 1964 (Mar '15)
|Aug '15
|Curious
|2
|Daniel S Sullivan… LIES, LIES and MORE LIES…wan... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Worried voter
|1
|Request Update Silver/Coho Beach Fishing Resurr... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Chuckamo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Seward Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC