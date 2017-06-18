2 dead after fishing boat capsizes near Seward
Clouds loom over Resurrection Bay in this November 2016 photo near Seward, Alaska. The U.S. Coast Guard notified Alaska State Troopers in Seward on Saturday around 3:01 p.m. that a private fishing boat had capsized outside Resurrection Bay, which flows into the Gulf of Alaska.
