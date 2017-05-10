Traffic was light as motorists traveled along the Seward Highway...

Traffic was light as motorists travel...

Wednesday May 10 Read more: Anchorage Daily News

Anchorage state legislators want to use some state money to cover gaps in policing on the Seward Highway along Turnagain Arm through this summer, following the announcement that Alaska State Troopers is sharply cutting back patrols. Sen. Cathy Giessel, R-Anchorage, pushed in the Senate for $200,000 to bolster the three troopers now patrolling from McHugh Creek south of Anchorage to Seward - a 100-mile stretch of road.

