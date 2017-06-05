Temporary Closures of Harbor Parking Locations May 16-18

This press release serves notice to the general public, City of Seward employees, visitors, and all others of concern that on the evenings of May 16, , temporary closures will occur in three Seward Boat Harbor parking lot locations for cleaning in preparation for the Seward Harbor Opening Weekend and Mermaid Festival events scheduled to occur on or during the weekend of These closures will occur over the evening hours as to decrease inconveniences on visitors and Seward Boat Harbor-area business owners, workers, and so forth-and plan to adhere to the following timeline: : Closure of the northern half of North Lot parking location- from the 4 th Avenue entrance area to the NAPA Auto Parts property-line until : Closure of the southern-half of North Lot parking location- from the 4 th Avenue entrance south to the property line with Chevron, The Cantina, and so forth-until These dates and ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seward City News.