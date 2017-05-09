New respite program helps homeless people heal
A new community partnership is freeing up hospital resources by proving people without homes a place to heal. Brother Francis Shelter in Anchorage is working with the area's three main hospitals to provide respite care for sick or injured people who are homeless.
