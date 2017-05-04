Homer gets 11 cruise ship visits this summer
The M/S Amsterdam returns to Homer this summer for nine visits, one of three ships to call on town at the Deep Water Dock on the Homer Spit. The Silversea cruise ship M/S Silver Shadow makes the first cruise ship visit of the season, arriving about 8 a.m. May 17 on its transit from Tokyo, Japan, to Seward.
