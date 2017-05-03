District's new buses begin to arrive

The Kenai Peninsula Borough School District Board of Education members took a ride on one of the district's new buses from Seward High School to Seward Middle School on Monday, May 1, 2017 in Seward, Alaska. The Kenai Peninsula Borough School District Board of Education members took a ride on one of the district's new buses from Seward High School to Seward Middle School on Monday, May 1, 2017 in Seward, Alaska.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Peninsula Clarion.