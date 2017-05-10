City Council: Seward Hopes to Remain a Coast Guard Port
Seward Residents Cindy Clock, Jeremy Horn, Shelly Shank & Elle Zernia receive City Proclamation from Councilmember Altermatt and Mayor Jean Bardarson honoring them for their efforts in organizing the Mermaid Festival and Harbor Opening. Last night the Seward City Council met in the early evening of a lovely spring day, the outside world fully lit with the day's fading light throughout the length of the meeting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seward City News.
Add your comments below
Seward Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|25
|In climate bid, Obama stares down melting Alask... (Sep '15)
|Sep '16
|Actual Science
|1,568
|Why British forecasters say the global warming ... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|SpaceBlues
|11
|Remembering the Great Alaska Earthquake of 1964 (Mar '15)
|Aug '15
|Curious
|2
|Daniel S Sullivan… LIES, LIES and MORE LIES…wan... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Worried voter
|1
|Request Update Silver/Coho Beach Fishing Resurr... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Chuckamo
|1
|Housing (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|John
|1
Find what you want!
Search Seward Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC