City Council: Seward Hopes to Remain ...

City Council: Seward Hopes to Remain a Coast Guard Port

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Seward City News

Seward Residents Cindy Clock, Jeremy Horn, Shelly Shank & Elle Zernia receive City Proclamation from Councilmember Altermatt and Mayor Jean Bardarson honoring them for their efforts in organizing the Mermaid Festival and Harbor Opening. Last night the Seward City Council met in the early evening of a lovely spring day, the outside world fully lit with the day's fading light throughout the length of the meeting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seward City News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seward Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the music thread (Mar '12) Jan '17 Musikologist 25
News In climate bid, Obama stares down melting Alask... (Sep '15) Sep '16 Actual Science 1,568
News Why British forecasters say the global warming ... (Sep '15) Sep '15 SpaceBlues 11
News Remembering the Great Alaska Earthquake of 1964 (Mar '15) Aug '15 Curious 2
Daniel S Sullivan… LIES, LIES and MORE LIES…wan... (Oct '14) Oct '14 Worried voter 1
Request Update Silver/Coho Beach Fishing Resurr... (Sep '14) Sep '14 Chuckamo 1
Housing (Jan '14) Jan '14 John 1
See all Seward Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seward Forum Now

Seward Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Seward Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Seward, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,964 • Total comments across all topics: 280,933,408

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC