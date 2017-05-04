Assembly again denies K-Beach floodin...

Assembly again denies K-Beach flooding land deal

Thursday May 4

The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly shot down an agreement at its Tuesday meeting intended as a flooding contingency plan in an area of Kalifornsky Beach Road damaged by high groundwater in 2013. Borough Mayor Mike Navarre proposed an ordinance to purchase a drainage easement on a piece of property on the corner of Karluk Avenue and K-Beach Road, commonly referred to as the Karluk Basin.

