Stranded, lethargic ringed seal found far south of normal icy habitat
This yearling ringed seal rescued off Unalaska is the first stranded seal of 2017 admitted to the Alaska SeaLife Center for treatment. The rescue season for Alaska marine mammals officially got underway with the year's first ailing animal, a stranded ringed seal, getting treatment at the Alaska SeaLife Center .
