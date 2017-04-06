Shooting by a distraught mana and ava...

Shooting by a distraught mana and avalanche trap Turnigan Arm residents in the dark

Thursday Apr 6

The sole highway heading south out of Anchorage was closed for 12 hours from Wednesday night into Thursday morning because of what police described as a "distraught man." A manhunt is still underway for a suspect who allegedly discharged a weapon multiple times.

