Major Marine Tours Adds New Custom-Built Catamaran to Fleet: Kenai Fjords 360

Tuesday Apr 25

This summer Major Marine Tours will welcome an exciting addition to their fleet: the Kenai Fjords 360, a brand-new, custom-built 98 foot high-speed catamaran. The boat's name celebrates the 360 degree views of Kenai Fjords National Park that passengers will experience from the fully-wraparound third deck.

