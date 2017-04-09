Feast your eyes on this

Monday Apr 10 Read more: Peninsula Clarion

No reservations are required at the 28th annual Kenai Peninsula Borough School District Visual Feast, which opened with a reception April 6 and will be on display through April 29 at the Kenai Fine Arts Center. In the gallery, a wall full of masks looks out over a display of handmade ceramics and a selection of self portraits, all created by students.

