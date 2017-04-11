Bill would expand prisoner employment...

Bill would expand prisoner employment opportunities

Tuesday Apr 11 Read more: Peninsula Clarion

A bill making its way through the Alaska House of Representatives has the potential to revitalize work programs for the state's incarcerated population and fill gaps in certain industries, according to its supporters. Sponsored by Rep. Dean Westlake , House Bill 171 would expand language in the portion of state statute that allows the Alaska Department of Corrections commissioner to enter into contracts to employ prisoners.

