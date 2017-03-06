Wrong-way pursuit on Seward Highway e...

Wrong-way pursuit on Seward Highway ends in arrest

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 6 Read more: Anchorage Daily News

A rush-hour pursuit Monday on the Seward Highway ended with a suspect in custody after he drove the wrong way down the divided highway and hit two vehicles, according to Anchorage police. Vincentt David McQuaid, 24, faces multiple counts of felony assault, as well as failure to stop at the direction of a police officer, reckless endangerment, reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident, Anchorage Police Department spokeswoman Renee Oistad said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seward Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the music thread (Mar '12) Jan '17 Musikologist 25
News In climate bid, Obama stares down melting Alask... (Sep '15) Sep '16 Actual Science 1,568
News Why British forecasters say the global warming ... (Sep '15) Sep '15 SpaceBlues 11
News Remembering the Great Alaska Earthquake of 1964 (Mar '15) Aug '15 Curious 2
Daniel S SullivanÂ… LIES, LIES and MORE LIESÂ…wan... (Oct '14) Oct '14 Worried voter 1
Request Update Silver/Coho Beach Fishing Resurr... (Sep '14) Sep '14 Chuckamo 1
Housing (Jan '14) Jan '14 John 1
See all Seward Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seward Forum Now

Seward Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Seward Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Seward, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,041 • Total comments across all topics: 279,410,147

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC