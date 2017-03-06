Wrong-way pursuit on Seward Highway ends in arrest

A rush-hour pursuit Monday on the Seward Highway ended with a suspect in custody after he drove the wrong way down the divided highway and hit two vehicles, according to Anchorage police. Vincentt David McQuaid, 24, faces multiple counts of felony assault, as well as failure to stop at the direction of a police officer, reckless endangerment, reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident, Anchorage Police Department spokeswoman Renee Oistad said in a statement.

