Top 12 selected for Caring for the Kenai competition

Twelve high school students from the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District have been selected as finalists in this year's Caring for the Kenai competition. A panel of eight judges from the professional community chose 12 finalists out of the nearly 400 proposals which answered the prompt, "What can I do, invent or create to better care for the environment on the Kenai Peninsula, or to improve the area's preparedness for a natural disaster?" The contest, which is sponsored by Tesoro, is in it's 27th year and has participants from schools across the district, including Voznesenka, Homer, Nikiski and Seward, according to contest coordinator Merrill Sikorski.

