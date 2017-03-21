This Week on 'America Outdoors Radio'...

This Week on 'America Outdoors Radio' - March 18, 2017

Wednesday Mar 15

Steelhead and salmon fishing as well as bird hunting and a preview of a brand new boat company are all coming at you this week on America Outdoors Radio! We'll start off talking to Tony Peterson, the owner of Fish On Boats, manufacturers of new fishing boats for the U.S. with a European inspired design. We'll also talk salmon and steelhead fishing, giving you a far northwest forecast for pink salmon runs this summer and the chance to fish for salmon and halibut in the early spring out of Seward, Alaska.

