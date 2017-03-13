Seward State Parks Citizens Advisory ...

Seward State Parks Citizens Advisory Board Meeting

Thursday Mar 9

The Seward State Parks Citizens Advisory Board will meet on Tuesday, March 14, from 5 to 7 pm at the AVTEC Culinary ARTS Building, 518 Third Ave, in the Banquet Room on the third floor. The public is always welcome to attend and is encouraged to provide comments about the Seward area State Parks.

Seward, AK

