NSF announces new long-term ecological research sites off Alaska, New England coasts

National Science Foundation grants will support two new Long-Term Ecological Research sites. Scientists will conduct research along the Northeast U.S. continental shelf and in the northern Gulf of Alaska, regions known for productive fisheries and abundant marine resources.

